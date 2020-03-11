Community energy group nabs almost $1m for battery project

Enova Community Energy has secured funding for its first grid-scale community battery as part of a multimillion-dollar collaboration.

ALMOST $1 million in government funding has been secured for a new project involving a Byron Bay energy provider.

Enova Community Energy has been announced as a recipient of a $998,000 grant through the NSW Government’s Regional Community Energy Fund to part-fund its first grid-scale community battery as part of a multimillion-dollar collaboration.

In partnership with Enosi Australia and the University of Newcastle, Enova will commission and install a 2MWh battery in a regional location.

Stored energy will be shared across 500 Enova customers in peer-to-peer trading which will be provided by Enosi.

Enova Community Energy chairperson Alison Crook said the grant was a boost to the company’s standing as an energy retailer that’s both viable and a pioneer in new approaches to energy.

“We’re effectively using our social enterprise structure to deliver real benefits to locals in communities,” Ms Crook said.

“Community batteries are one of the last pieces in the puzzle to bring efficient control of energy generation, storage, and supply right back to where they belong: in the hands of people in their own communities.”

Enova CEO Felicity Stening welcomed the funding.

“It will enable Enova to make its debut into grid-scale energy storage and bring peer-to-peer energy trading to our customers,” she said.

“Enova is absolutely stepping into its role as a leader in helping communities build energy self-sufficiency.”

Steve Hoy, the CEO of Enosi, said his company “recognises the importance of direct support for renewable energy projects in regional areas”

“This project allows Enova’s regional consumers to share in the use of battery storage and save money,” Mr Hoy said.

NSW Energy and Environment minister Matt Kean said the project would help regional communities to both control their energy costs and reap the benefits of changes in the energy system.

“These innovative renewable energy projects will help to make electricity more reliable and affordable for our regional communities,” Mr Kean said.

The shared community battery will offer an alternative to individual homes purchasing their own battery systems.

Enova is the country’s first community-owned energy retailer.