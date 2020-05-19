Menu
The Kerr Street and Bentinck Avenue intersection, where Ballina Shire Council will build traffic lights in the coming financial year. Picture: Rebecca Fist
Community divided over new traffic lights for Ballina

Rebecca Fist
19th May 2020 12:00 AM
POLL results indicate Northern Star and Ballina Shire Advocate readers are split over a new set of traffic lights due to be installed at the Kerr Street and Bentinck Ave intersection in Ballina.

Ballina Shire Council has secured funding to upgrade the intersection with traffic lights in the next financial year.

The new lights will mean motorists travelling along Kerr Street will negotiate four sets of lights in just over 1km.

Half of respondents (51 per cent) voted yes, we do need another set of lights on Kerr Street, and the other half (49 per cent) voted no.

Readers debated the issue via social media.

"A roundabout would be better," Brett Boon said via Facebook.

"It'd be pretty crap having to sit there for two minutes at a red light when there's no one coming."

"The intersection of Bentinck and Kerr Street needs lights, it's a terrible intersection," Corey James said.

"If they are synchronised with Fox St it might work," Robert Whiston said.

"People just need to learn to drive better," Jodie Davis said.

The $800,000 project will start some time from July 2020, and be completed by the end of June 2021.

