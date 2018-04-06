Menu
Peter Beattie's inadvertent Twitter blunder

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Chairman Peter Beattie speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium, on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Chairman Peter Beattie speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium, on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

A MAJOR advertising journal appears to have been caught in a Twitter sting and Games chair Peter Beattie appears to have been unwittingly caught up in it.

Games chair Peter Beattie shared a story from the website bandt.com.au on the ratings for last night's opening ceremony.

Unfortunately, when sharing the story on Twitter, the headline was correct but it was the sentence underneath that gained the attention from users of the social media platform.

A tweet by Peter Beattie @smartstate1.
A tweet by Peter Beattie @smartstate1.

"B & T was strapped in tight for last night's Comms Games opener. Admittedly we were watching from a sex rack," was the next line.

Mr Beattie will be sure to read his published tweets a little closer next time.

B & T describes itself as 'Australia's leading publication for the advertising, marketing, media and PR industries'.

B&T editor-in-chief David Hovenden said one of his staffers had put out the sex rack tweet and 'it would have been tongue in cheek ... sadly."

Comment was being sought from the staffer and Mr Beattie who was accompanying Prince Charles and Camilla on a tour of the Gold Coast.

More to come...

Topics:  commonwealth games gaffe peter beattie social media twitter

