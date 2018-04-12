Ripped Aussie athletes shine on glitter strip
THEY'RE young, fit and abs-olutely fabulous.
The Gold Coast is heating up and we aren't talking about the weather, with Australian athletes peppered across the glitter strip for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
And while their incredible sporting talent is making international headlines, with the green and gold dominating the medal tally so far, it'd be impossible not to cast your eyes away from the shiny medals to their washboard abs and insanely hot bods.
From volleyball stars, to rulers of the pool and track and field competitors, these are some of the most ripped Aussie athletes on the circuit.