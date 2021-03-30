Commissioner: Borders won’t close until situation is ‘dire’

COOLANGATTA, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - JANUARY 28, 2021. A sign marking the New South Wales - Queensland border in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

New South Wales won't close their border to Queensland until the situation becomes "dire" according to the NSW Cross-Border commissioner James McTavish.

Mr McTavish said the NSW Government's approach to managing COVID-19 outbreaks involved targeted activities and extensive contact tracing.

"The response to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland is no different, with people who have been in specific locations in Brisbane and in Byron Bay being asked to self-isolate and get tested," he said.

"People who have been in Brisbane or Byron in the last couple of weeks should check the information on the NSW COVID-19 website, and make sure they comply with any requirement for testing and self-isolation."

He said it came as a timely reminder that people need to remain vigilant.

"There is obviously concern about the transmission of COVID-19 in the community," he said.

"(People) need to maintain social distancing, wash their hands, wear a mask where necessary, and stay home and get tested if they are showing any symptoms.

"They must also make sure they check in to venues; this will make it easier for contact tracers to do their vital work."

NSW Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Since Monday night there have been no locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in New South Wales.

"The NSW Premier has been very clear in stating that a measured and targeted approach in responding to COVID-19 outbreaks will continue," Mr McTavish said.

"Restrictions based on state borders are a response measure to be used only when circumstances become dire."

Under current restrictions people from parts of Queensland can only leave home for obtaining essential goods or services, including healthcare, exercise, attending essential work or childcare and assisting vulnerable persons.

These measures are designed to prevent unnecessary movement, and currently apply to all people in the Brisbane City, Ipswich City, Logan City, Moreton Bay Regional and Redland City Council areas.

"I know that the Queensland Government will continue to review these restrictions, and have an excellent website providing detailed information about what people in Queensland, including visitors, are required to do," Mr McTavish said.

NDSW Health is advising people in NSW against non-essential travel to Greater Brisbane area at this time.

People intending to visit other areas of Queensland should review this information before they travel.

NSW residents who visit Queensland must comply with the restrictions in place in Queensland, and with the restrictions in place in NSW on their return home.

