Menu
Login
Comanche at full lilt is an impressive beast. Picture: Richard Jupe
Comanche at full lilt is an impressive beast. Picture: Richard Jupe
Water Sports

Comanche lands early hit for Boxing Day

by AMANDA LULHAM
11th Nov 2018 7:13 PM

SYDNEY to Hobart defending champion Comanche has ­produced a morale-boosting victory over her supermaxi rival Wild Oats in a major shakedown before the Boxing Day race south.

Skipper Jim Cooney and his team defeated Mark Richards and his crew on Wild Oats XI for the line honours victory in the annual Cabbage Tree ­Island race on the weekend.

The third supermaxi in the race, the Mark Bradford-skippered Black Jack, retired due to a crew injury.

"We've been sailing a lot, putting in the work - weeks on end," Cooney said.

Comanche won last year’s race south in the protest room. Picture: Richard Jupe
Comanche won last year’s race south in the protest room. Picture: Richard Jupe

"We train intensively before and after these races and we're pretty serious about it."

Noel Cornish and his team on St Jude claimed the converted overall honours to end the run of Matt Allen and his Ichi Ban crew.

Comanche sails across Storm Bay towards Hobart in last year’s race. Picture: Richard Jupe
Comanche sails across Storm Bay towards Hobart in last year’s race. Picture: Richard Jupe

Related Items

black jack cabbage tree ­island race comanche ichi ban jim cooney mark bradford mark richards matt allen noel cornish st jude sydney to hobart wild oats xi

Top Stories

    Rieu's Aussie celebration on the big screen

    Rieu's Aussie celebration on the big screen

    Music THE King of Waltz, Andre Rieu, is back on local cinemas next month.

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Local Partners