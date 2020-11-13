Football club pins player's heartbreak on his partner

Adam Treloar was left “broken-hearted” by his exit from Collingwood, but the club says it only happened because of his wife.

Adam Treloar was left “broken-hearted” by his exit from Collingwood, but the club says it only happened because of his wife.

Collingwood has incredibly claimed Adam Treloar would still be playing for the Magpies in 2021 if his wife had not made the decision to continue her netball career in Queensland.

Treloar's wife, Kim Ravaillion, is an Australian player who used to play for Collingwood's netball team but took the 2020 season off to give birth to the couple's daughter, Georgie.

RELATED: Collingwood champions laughing at their own club

She fielded offers from several clubs after making a decision to return to the sport before signing with the Queensland Firebirds.

It wasn't an easy call given it would mean taking Georgie to live interstate away from Treloar, and prompted Collingwood to see if their 27-year-old midfielder, who was contracted on big money through the 2025 season, wanted to follow her north.

What followed was one of the messier exits a star player has had from an AFL club.

Adam Treloar, wife Kim, and daughter Georgie.

Treloar and Ravaillion's names have been in headlines almost daily since and the saga - which included him being linked to the Gold Coast Suns for a time before being sent to the Western Bulldogs - didn't end until the final day of the AFL Trade Period.

But to make matters worse Magpies list manager Ned Guy has claimed the club would not have even considered moving Treloar if Ravaillion hadn't chosen to play for the Queensland Firebirds.

"We had some conversations with Adam and (his manager) Tim (Hazell) originally around whether his family was going to move to Queensland and whether he wanted to do that and it evolved from having that conversation to he thought he'd look at another opportunity," Guy told Fox Footy.

Asked directly if Collingwood would have looked to trade Treloar if Ravaillion had chosen to continue her career in Victoria, Guy said: "That was the catalyst for the discussion. We wouldn't have looked to have that discussion … it wouldn't have evolved from that, I wouldn't have thought, no."

Guy's statements - that Treloar "thought he'd look at another opportunity" and the Magpies weren't considering trading him until his family situation changed - contrast with the snippets we've heard from the Treloar camp.

Treloar's manager Tim Hazell said his client was disappointed "to get the tap on the shoulder".

As the final day of the trade period began and Treloar's future was still unsecured the Herald Sun's Jon Ralph said "people close to him say that he is broken-hearted".

After the Magpies sent him to the Dogs along with picks 26, 33 and 42 in the draft in exchange for pick 14, Treloar's close friend and former GWS teammate Sam Darley tweeted: "One day all will be revealed but all I can say is Ads is one happy man to be a Western Bulldog but as much as it's a business the way he was treated was embarrassing. Understand it's a business but wow hope it's all told one day."

Treloar is scheduled to hold a press conference at Whitten Oval on Friday.

Originally published as Collingwood pins heartbreak on wife