Some think Wilkins may have gone a little too far.
Offbeat

Viral striptease causes controversy

by Jaclyn Hendricks
26th Jul 2018 9:09 AM

CHANNING Tatum's striptease in Magic Mike packed the heat, but the dance by American college footballer Christian Wilkins of Clemson University ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Performing at a breast cancer research fundraiser, the Tigers defensive lineman was filmed ripping off his shirt and dancing suggestively for a female attendee. In the clip, posted on Twitter, Wilkins is seen straddling the woman, later lifting his leg over her shoulder.

The video went viral as news outlets across America latched onto the story. Organisations with national reach like USA Today and CBS Sports covered the slick moves that caused such a storm.

While it seemed like harmless fun and the woman involved and those in the crowd appeared to enjoy it, Wilkins' seductive strip raised questions about what Clemson was actually doing on the day to raise funds.

According to WIS-TV, several of Wilkins' teammates also posed in their underwear for those women at the fundraiser.

The calls for answers became too loud to ignore and Clemson Sports Information Director Ross Taylor was forced to explain the day's events and what Wilkins was doing. Taylor told the State newspaper the video showed the "Dancing with the Tigers" set of the program.

"I think what's been going around is certainly not indicative of what was actually going on," Taylor said. "Clelin (Ferrell, a defensive end) was dancing with his mother out there. I think the winner was swag surfing. That video that's going around is certainly not indicative of what was going on the whole day."

WIS-TV reported the fundraiser was a success, pulling in more than $470,000 while 3000 women attended.

Wilkins, a senior, has made 141 tackles and 10.5 sacks in his three years.

This article first appeared on the New York Post and was republished with permission

