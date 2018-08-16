Coles Little Shop madness not over yet

IF you thought the worst of the Coles Little Shop hysteria was behind us, think again.

The supermarket giant has just revealed there's still 700 mini Red Hands up for grabs - meaning frantic parents and obsessed kids are likely to keep flooding stores before the chain's insanely popular mini collectables promotion finally wraps up at the end of the month.

For the uninitiated - in other words, those who have been living under a rock - the Little Shop campaign, which launched in mid-July, rewards families with a free "mini" grocery item for every $30 spent at Coles.

There are 30 miniature versions of some of the country's most iconic groceries to collect, including Nutella, Vegemite and Weet-Bix.

But the most coveted item so far has been the "Red Hand", inspired by the supermarket's famous "Down, Down" commercial - because customers who are lucky enough to claim one also receive a $100 gift card to spend in store.

The company confirmed 1000 were released when the campaign launched last month, and a new ad has revealed there are still 700 left.

On the weekend, there were chaotic scenes around the country during The Coles Little Shop Swap Day held at various stores with kids and parents flocking to stores to trade collectibles in a bid to gain a complete set.

And some of those who have managed to collect a complete set have been flogging them online with eye-watering price tags as high as $1000.

There are still hundreds of Coles Red Hands up for grabs. Picture: Supplied

A number of unofficial swap groups have also sprung up on Facebook for desperate parents hoping to get their fix.