Coles offers Little Shop fans $10k

Coles will continue to milk its successful miniature toy promotion with a $10,000 giveaway for customers who can explain in 25 words or less why they should be recognised as the "Ultimate Little Shopper".

If you think you have what it takes, the supermarket wants you to upload a photo or video to Instagram with a caption and the hashtag #ultimatelittleshopper. The competition closes at 8pm this Thursday, September 6. Entrants must be Australian residents aged 18 years and over.

The winner, to be announced on Monday, September 10, will receive a year's supply of groceries worth $10,000. Five runners up will receive $500 gift cards.

"We've already seen hundreds of pictures and videos of people using Little Shop in all sorts of creative ways," Coles chief operating officer Greg Davis said in a statement. "This competition is not about who's collected the most minis, but who has embraced them in a wonderful and unique way."

It comes after Coles announced it was extending the promotion, which was set to end on August 28, to give collectors time to complete their sets. It now has just over a week left to run.

The successful giveaway awards customers a random miniature product for every $30 they spend. The full set of 30 includes popular brands like Weet-Bix, Vegemite and Nutella.

Last month, Woolworths revealed it had suffered a significant slump in sales in the first seven weeks of the financial year, blaming the plastic bag ban and Coles' Little Shop.

Coles last week finally ended its free reusable bag giveaway brought in following customer complaints. The giveaway, along with the Little Shop plastic toys, drew strong criticism from environmental groups.

