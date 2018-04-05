Menu
Cole relishes home Games experience

IN ACTION: Ellie Cole is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games on day two of the event.
IN ACTION: Ellie Cole is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games on day two of the event. Greg Smith

SWIMMING: With six Paralympic gold medals, Ellie Cole has plenty of career highlights but a Commonwealth Games on home soil will be something to savour indeed.

"It's actually interesting. I've been racing for 15 years and this is going to be the first (international) competition I've ever done on home soil,” she said.

And it's likely to be her last Commonwealth Games.

"To be able to finish off my career at home and to be able to have my friends and family in the grandstand and to be able to drive home and not fly 16 hours is going to be a nice thing,” she said.

But the University of the Sunshine Coast athlete, who is set to compete in the S9 100m backstroke on Friday and the S9 100m freestyle on Sunday, does have one eye on one more major international meet.

"I'm considering Tokyo regardless of how I go at the Commonwealth Games.

"I want to finish on four Paralympics and I wasn't too happy with my results in Rio even though I won a few gold medals.

"I like to win as much as I can and I did lose a couple of races in Rio that I really want to chase for in Tokyo.”

Cole is among a strong contingent of Spartans swimmers competing at the Gold Coast.

commonwealth games ellie cole usc spartans

The Sunshine Coast Daily

