Cole hunts an elusive gold on Gold Coast

GOLDEN HUNT: USC Spartan Ellie Cole
Tom Threadingham
by

SWIMMING: A Commonwealth Games gold medal is the last piece to the puzzle for Ellie Cole's illustrious career in the pool.

The USC Spartan swimmer has earned multiple Paralympic and world titles over the past decade but is yet to stand on top of the dais on the Commonwealth stage.

It's something she's both hungry and confident of achieving at the Gold Coast this week.

"The gold medal from the Commonwealth Games is the last thing that's missing from my trophy cabinet...and I've put myself in a really good position to contend for that gold medal,” she said.

She is so determined to achieve the feat that she pushed her body to the limit under heavy training at the nationals last month despite already having a spot at the Games secured.

That's the Spartan spirit shining through, according to Cole.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself (at nationals) to try and chase down PBs even though we were in a heavy training load and I think that's why the (USC) Spartans are such successful athletes because no matter what kind of conditions that we're racing in we're still trying to chase after those personal best times,” she said.

Cole will aim for gold in the S9 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke divisions.

Topics:  commonwealth games ellie cole swimming usc spartans

The Sunshine Coast Daily

