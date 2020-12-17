Coldplay singer moves in with 50 Shades star

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have shacked up in a new Malibu dream house. Picture: Realtor

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have officially shacked up together, moving into a luxurious $16.4 million (US$12.5 million) Malibu house.

And the couple reportedly snatched a good deal, as the listing was initially priced at $18.4 million when it hit the market in July 2020, according to The Post.

Talk about a dream house. Picture: Realtor

Los Angeles property records reveal the home was purchased a few months ago - back at the end of October 2020.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern Cape Cod-style estate spans a grand 5,338 square feet.

The home comes with a detached guesthouse. Picture: Realtor

The estate comes with a two-storey guesthouse with a game room, a pool with a spa and a full outdoor barbecue area.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star and Coldplay singer will have no worries over security. The property is completely gated and has extensive security measures.

The intimate theatre room. Picture: Realtor

The home includes scenic views of the ocean and has multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces and high, vaulted ceilings. It is located in a prime area, just a short walk to the beach, shops and schools.

A permit to build a tennis court is also included with the purchase.

Why have one fireplace when you could have two? Picture: Realtor

It was only a short time ago that Johnson, 31, welcomed fans into her serene Los Angeles home surrounded by nature as far as the eye could see.

In March 2020, Johnson gave a tour to Architectural Digest of the midcentury modern home that she bought in 2016 for $3.55 million.

It seems for now Johnson is holding on to her LA abode, according to property records.

Martin, 43, and Johnson have been dating since October 2017. Rumours are circulating that the couple are now engaged.

The couple will be very comfortable here taking in a sky full of stars. Picture: Realtor

This article officially appeared in The Post and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Coldplay singer moves in with 50 Shades star

One of the home’s six bedrooms. Picture: Realtor

Keep warm in front of the fire. Picture: Realtor

The chic kitchen. Picture: Realtor

How’s the serenity. Picture: Realtor