Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Temperatures will drop into single digits on the Northern Rivers this week.
Temperatures will drop into single digits on the Northern Rivers this week.
Weather

Cold snap: Lismore temps to drop down to single digits

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Apr 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's almost perfect autumn weather on the Northern Rivers - sunny days with temperatures in the mid-20s and cooler nights, perfect for a fire or snuggling under a blanket.

The good news is, we can expect this to continue for at least another week.

But for those who don't really like the cold, we've got some bad news.

Winter, as is inevitable, is coming.

And as a little warning shot, we've got some colder temperatures forecast for the end of the week.

By Sunday, the minimum temperature in Lismore will drop into single digits. 

It's expected to get down to just 10 degrees on Tuesday night and a chilly 9 degrees on Saturday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

You'll be able to warm up again during the days, with tops of 23 degrees on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a toasty 27 degrees on Wednesday.

Of course, we know it's going to get colder, but we thought we'd better warn you so you can get the jumpers out.

Thankfully, it's not going to be anywhere near as cold as Lismore's coldest April day on record.

On April 30, 2008, it got down to a very chilly 3.9 degrees. 

cold snap northern rivers weather winter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explained: What’s happening with holiday letting rules

        Premium Content Explained: What’s happening with holiday letting rules

        News Rules will come into effect in one North Coast shire sooner than a neighbouring area.

        David Bowie reworked famous song at Northern NSW property

        Premium Content David Bowie reworked famous song at Northern NSW property

        News A luxury property with an impressive musical secret is on the market

        Why Dunoon dam debate keeps raising its head

        Premium Content Why Dunoon dam debate keeps raising its head

        News Despite being rejected twice, Dunoon Dam was back for discussion

        Alleged Hare Krishna stabbing: attempted murder charge

        Premium Content Alleged Hare Krishna stabbing: attempted murder charge

        Crime The accused was in hospital under police guard before his arrest