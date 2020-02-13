He's in the ‘man hunt’ with world's hottest male models

Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, this 22-year-old has hopes of being crowned the world’s best male model for 2020.

BORN and bred in Coffs Harbour, Riley Channells has been chosen to represent Australia in the Manhunt International World Final in the Philippines next week.

The aspiring actor and model graduated from Orara High School and currently lives at Kirra Beach and works on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

"I was recently in a short film called Trespassers written and directed by the talented Jayden Creighton," Riley said.

"I have done a few small modelling campaigns including the Jetpilot workwear campaign."

He was a last-minute entrant in the Australian semi-finals on the Gold Coast, showing everyone he has the complete package by defeating 16 finalists outranking more established models and personalities.

"It was primarily a runway show with a panel of judges scoring on walks and looks including a swimwear outfit, a casual outfit and a dinner suit.

"I was honestly pretty surprised as there was a few good looking guys who looked like they could've been doing it as a full time gig."

Manhunt International is one of the world's longest running events of its type.

Australia has won the international contest only once in 2000 and if Riley brings home the trophy then Australia will join China and Sweden as the only other countries to have won the title twice since its inception in 1993.

In its early years Manhunt International had an all-woman judging panel representing women from all walks of life. In 2001 the rules changed to also include some male judges.

The 22-year-old flies to Manila on February 17 to join competitors from across the globe as they strut their stuff both on stage and at locations around the city.

People can show their support for Riley by going to the Manhunt International Facebook page.

As for the future, he has his eyes set on an acting career.

"My goals at the moment are primarily acting focused which is why I made the move to the Gold Coast initially," Riley said.

"I've been really lucky to secure both a Gold Coast and a Sydney based agent so at the moment im just auditioning a bunch and trying to form connections with people in the industry.