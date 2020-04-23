‘Code war’: AFL legend targets trio of NRL hitmen

AFL great Barry Hall could be pitched into a 'Battle of the Codes' showdown with Melbourne enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who is already in talks to make his pro boxing debut this year.

While not everyone loves the idea of footballers fighting, those who do look set for a cracking end to 2020 as the 115kg Asofa-Solomona shapes as a potential rival for several heavyweights.

Currently, Hall is trying to secure an October fight with Toronto Wolfpack megastar Sonny Bill Williams.

Elsewhere, retired NSW Origin skipper Paul Gallen is also firming for a fight with UFC great Mark Hunt, while talks are underway to have Asofa-Solomona throw down with another Wolfpack import, Darcy Lussick.

However speaking with News Corp on Wednesday, Hall's promoter Danny Green said if the proposed bout with SBW was delayed, he would "definitely be interested" in matching his fighter with the Stormer whose fists have already gone viral.

Back in October, Asofa-Solomona almost melted the internet after he was forced to aid Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu, who had been coward punched outside a Bali nightclub.

Storm giant Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty

Footage of the incident quickly went everywhere, with the New Zealand forward unleashing a flurry of punches, which included some ferocious uppercuts, to ward off attackers.

"So having him fight Barry Hall in a war of the codes, that could be spectacular," Green said.

"Nelson is obviously a big rig.

"And I can tell you one thing, we'll be telling Barry to stay aware of that uppercut.

"It's also important to point out that while that video went viral, it was of a man forced into action to defend a mate who was being attacked.

"A teammate had been coward punched and so Nelson not only defended him but helped make sure he wasn't set upon further."

While talks are underway for Asofa-Solomona to fight Lussick, Green suggested a 'Battle of the Codes' with Hall was a possibility.

"Sonny Bill Williams is definitely the long term plan for Barry," Green continued. "But as for exactly which opponent is next, who knows?"

Already, Sydney promoter Matt Rose has confirmed he is in talks with Asofa-Solomona, who publicly challenged Lussick via Instagram at the weekend.

Darcy Lussick knocked out Justin Hodges last December. Picture: AAP/Brendon Thorne

Back in December, Lussick needed just 39 second to knock out Queensland Origin great Justin Hodges.

Afterwards, the former manly and Parramatta forward talked up a potential showdown with Hall, who a month earlier had drawn his own professional debut against Paul Gallen.

Yet on Sunday Asofa-Solomona thrust himself into the equation when, on Instagram, he posted a TV still of Lussick screaming with delight after the Hodges win.

Alongside it, a caption reading: "When you fight a retired back … Darcy Lussick if you want a real fight, I'd happily jab your face off for easy money."

Originally published as 'Code war': AFL legend targets trio of NRL hitmen