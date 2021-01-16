Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

Suffolk Park man Scott Biber is among a group of people facing serious drug charges for the alleged supply of cocaine.

One of three men facing serious cocaine charges is spending time in rehab, a court has heard.

Suffolk Park man Scott Edward Biber, 57, Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67, and Lennox Head man Philip David Emanuele, 50, are each facing numerous charges related to the alleged supply of cocaine in the Byron Bay area.

Police will allege Mr Biber was found with 1.1kg of cocaine in his possession on January 9 last year.

Police will allege he had the drug concealed in a fire extinguisher at the time.

The other men were arrested as a result of related investigations.

Lawyer John Weller represented Mr Biber and Mr Birch when the case went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday.

The court heard Mr Biber is currently in residential rehabilitation facility Odyssey House and was therefore excused from attending court.

Mr Weller told the court the case had been listed for the charges against his client to be certified by the DPP.

He confirmed he had received the documents related to this.

Charge certificates, confirming the allegations against Mr Biber and Mr Birch, were filed with the court.

Lawyer Tracy Randall represented Mr Emanuele.

Ms Randall told the court she was unaware a charge certificate had been filed as it had not been served upon another solicitor, for whom she appeared as an agent.

The allegations against all three men will return to court on March 12.

Mr Biber’s wife, Joanne McKinlay, 55, is expected to separately defend three counts of taking part in the supply of cocaine, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit during a hearing before Byron Bay Local Court in April.