Cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cash found during house search

POLICE have seized drugs and cash following a search warrant at Skennars Head yesterday.

About 2pm on Monday officers from Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit, Ballina Detectives and Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a premise in Skennars Head Road.

Police located cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cannabis resin and cannabis seeds in containers.

Two other substances, a powder and a crystal, were also located and will be forensically tested.

Officers seized approximately $10,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Inquiries into the incident to continue.

Police have urged anyone with information about drug possession or supply to contact police immediately.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and a reward of up to $1000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.