Skennars Head Coastcarers (from left) Rod Edwards, John Hollingsworth, Pat Cawley, Ian Woods and Peter Reed. Graham Broadhead
News

Coastcare group say view will be protected

6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

AN ICONIC Ballina Shire view was set to be preserved for the future.

Residents have been concerned about the loss of the ocean views on The Coast Rd from Ballina to Lennox Head because of the growth of trees on the eastern side of the road.

One resident called for the grassy headland at Whites Head, Skennars Head, to not be planted out so the iconic view to the south could be saved.

Co-ordinator of the Skennars Head Coastcare group, Pat Cawley, said there were no plans to plant trees and shrubs on that headland any further south than the edge of the existing treeline at the top of the rise.

And as well as saving the view, there was an environmental reason for that.

While Mr Cawley acknowledged the spectacular view for both motorists and residents at Skennars Head, he also said the headland was home to a locally endangered community of the native grass species, Themada australis.

The plantings by the Coastcare volunteers at the top of the rise at Whites Head are all on the western side of the track, which was set to be formalised as part of the Coastal Recreational Pathway.

The Coastcare group was keen for more volunteers to support their work.

Phone Mr Cawley on 6687 7143.

Ballina Shire Advocate

