Coastal village of the brink of a major overhaul

Brad Pollard, Zain Peart from ZEP Finance, Belinda Dunn from Inner Beauty, Lois Buckett from Lois Buckett Real Estate and Alessandro Matricardi from Quattro Beachfront Italian in the main street of Lennox Head. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

WHAT separates Lennox Head from neighbouring towns like Byron Bay and Ballina is the location of its main street.

Its main street runs parallel to the ocean, and knowing what a drawcard this is for visitors, Lennox business owners are keen to accentuate it.

With this in mind, the streetscape has been redesigned by council, and Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce treasurer Brad Pollard can’t wait for it to go ahead.

There were initial teething problems ‒ the council trialled a one-way traffic system for the main street, which brought on a temporary downturn in local business.

Now they’re forging ahead with two-way traffic plans that will drastically improve pedestrian amenity in town.

“We’ve come a long way, through the difficultly of the one-way trial,” Mr Pollard said.

“The process of developing the plans has identified the town’s weaknesses, in particular pedestrian amenity.

“It’s a town that a lot of people drive through, and so a lot of amenity has been dedicated to getting people to drive through it.”

It will be much easier to cross the road once the upgrade is done and features like high-canopy trees, and a leaning platform at Ross Park to view the ocean will highlight the town’s proximity to the sea.

“That kind of thing shows council is listening,” Mr Pollard said.

“We had a workshop in March and everyone was on the same page. We’ve come a long way.”

The $6 million plans will go on public exhibition on June 12.

Meanwhile, business owners are nervous about the new shopping centre at the Epiq development, which is due to open soon.

“A lot of shops at the village are small, family-run businesses that provide what a big shop can’t provide,” Mr Pollard said.

“People will continue to support those shops. I think stores like bottle shops, chemists and supermarkets will have to offer something different if they are going to compete.”