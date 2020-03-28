Coastal path campaigner backs firm move by council

PATH CHANGE: Ballina Shire Council has agreed to a section of the long-awaited Coastal Recreational Walk to be constructed with consolidated gravel instead of sand.

A CAMPAIGNER for the long-awaited Coastal Recreational Walk, David Fuller, has welcomed Ballina Shire Council’s decision to use gravel in the construction of part of the last section of path to be built, making the base “firmer” for use by all.

The path, linking Ballina to Lennox Head, has been on the books since the 1980s.

The final section of path to be built will extend from Sharpes Beach north to Pat Morton lookout at Lennox Head.

The plan for the walk, approved in 2014, had been altered to construct a section of the path with sand around Boulder Beach to the new boardwalk around the back of Boulder Beach and through to the base of the southern side of Lennox Headland.

But now it will be made of consolidated gravel.

“This has resulted in a firmer, better quality path surface for a section of the path, for use by persons of all ages and physical condition,” Mr Fuller said.

“The change back to consolidated gravel will incur less maintenance and be more consistent with the reshaping of the old sand mining gravel road which the path follows over Skennars headland.

“However, the unnecessary steps in a couple of sections have still not been removed.”

At the February council meeting, staff agreed to authorise the general manager to enter into negotiations with B & S Landscaping and Earthworks with a view to entering into a contract for the construction of the coastal walk.

Staff report these negotiations have commenced.

Staff report amendments to the proposed works can still be made, and it is likely there will be “little or no difference in the construction price in respect to this change.”

The move to change the construction of the path from sand to consolidated gravel was debated as an amendment to a motion put to the February council meeting, and was lost.

Because of that, three signatories were required to re-debate the changes at this week’s council meeting.

Councillors Steve McCarthy, Eoin Johnston and Keith Williams signed the notice of motion.