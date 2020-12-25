Teenager missing for Christmas
Police are seeking public help to find a teenage girl who is reported missing on the Gold Coast.
The 15-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Christmas Eve at an address in Glendale Place in Helensvale.
FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS
The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair.
The Helensvale teenager was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, denim shorts and thongs.
Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Originally published as Coast teenager missing for Christmas