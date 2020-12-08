Menu
Crash victims are taken to waiting helicopters at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on April 17, 2017. Picture: Alistair Brightman
News

Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

Natalie Wynne
8th Dec 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
Coast residents Gary and Ann Gillies ran towards the flames of a fiery Bruce Highway crash which ultimately cost two people their lives.

The pair were on their way back to the Coast on April 17, 2017, when a horror crash unfolded in front of their eyes just outside of Tiaro.

A driver had crossed over onto the wrong side of the road and collided head on into another vehicle, catching fire almost immediately.

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway north of Tiaro on April 17, 2017. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Mr and Ms Gillies, as well as Jack McInnes and Stephen Rainbow, all witnessed the crash and stopped to assist.

A man had managed to free himself and was dragged away from the burning car by Mr and Ms Gillies.

Mr and Ms Gillies then attempted to help free another man but he was unable to move his legs due to serious injuries.

Emergency workers at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on April 17, 2017. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Mr Gillies undid his seatbelt and with the help of Mr Rainbow dragged the man from the car which was engulfed by flame.

Tragically, the driver and front passenger of one of the cars died at the scene.

Queensland police acting inspector Paul Algie said at the time it was an absolute tragedy not only for the families involved but also for the emergency service personnel.

Helicopters at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on April 17, 2017. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Mr and Ms Gillies have been honoured for their courageous actions, receiving the bronze medal for bravery from the Royal Humane Society of Australasia.

They declined to be interviewed about the award.

