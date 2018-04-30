Coast mum forced to hide in garden after son beat her

A man hit his mother in the body, face and head after she refused to pay for his car repairs.

A MOTHER was forced to hide in her neighbour's garden after her adult son assaulted her because she wouldn't pay for his car repairs.

On January 17, police arrived at a Caloundra West home to find the victim upset and crying as her 36-year-old son had hit her and damaged a wall before fleeing the home.

The mother told officers a fight broke out between the pair about money before her son pushed her onto a bed, shook her violently, slapped her to the face and head, and took her phone.

When she eventually got the phone back, she ran next door and hid to call the police.

Once her son heard her on the phone, he punched a hole in the hallway wall, stole money from her wallet for cigarettes and ran away.

He later turned himself into police and told them he'd just been "poking her in the ribs" before rubbing her cheek hard to "calm her down".

The man - who can't be named to protect his mother's identity - pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

The court heard he had a history of abusing his mother and was serving a suspended sentence at the time for a domestic violence offence.

Representing himself, the man said he "didn't know what I was doing at the time" and "it's never the right thing to physically touch someone".

He also told the court he had a "pain condition" and the medication he was taking impacted his behaviour.

Magistrate Rod Madsen described the man's offending as a "crime against the community" and sentenced him to nine months' imprisonment, with a parole release date of April 16, 2018.

His month-long suspended sentence was added to his time and the domestic violence order was extended until January 2022.

The order has also been varied so he cannot visit his mother's home on her invitation if he is on drugs, excessive pain medication or under the influence of alcohol.