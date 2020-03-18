Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Doctor calls for school and public toilet closures

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
18th Mar 2020 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast GP wants schools closed, to close borders and turn off water in communal areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Tanya Unni, Amtan Medical CEO and co-founder will also tomorrow open information booths at Gold Coast shopping centres on the coronavirus outbreak to stem confusion over the disease in the midst of a nation wide panic.

"It is not just about closing the schools, it is about educating the public and travellers about the reality of the situation," Dr Unni said.

Dr Tanya Unni is pleading with officials to begin stronger countermeasures against coronavirus. Picture: Jerad Williams
Dr Tanya Unni is pleading with officials to begin stronger countermeasures against coronavirus. Picture: Jerad Williams

"In my personal opinion, as a front line worker we need to do things like closing schools, public facilities like toilets and bubblers where people are still going to be using and touching surfaces which may not be regularly cleaned.

"This isn't the answer as a whole but they are some of the steps we can take."

Dr Unni owns eight clinics across the Gold Coast with her husband Dr Ameer Hamza and said they are doing whatever they can to ease the pressure on hospitals.

Shoppers will be able to access up-to-date leaflets about the virus, discuss concerns with clinicians and watch social media videos as part of a grassroots campaign to ensure the community is receiving correct information.

The eight information booths will be manned by Amtan Medical doctors and nurses at set times.

Dr Unni, said she was determined to use her expertise to arm the community with medically accurate facts about coronavirus.

"There is a lot of misinformation being shared at present and that is leading to unnecessary anxiety and panic for many people," she said.

An Air Asia flight crew arrives at Gold Coast Airport on Tuesday, wearing face masks to guard against COVID-19. Picture: Scott Powick
An Air Asia flight crew arrives at Gold Coast Airport on Tuesday, wearing face masks to guard against COVID-19. Picture: Scott Powick

"That is the last thing we want, let alone need, and while the threat of coronavirus is very real, there are simple things every person can do to help prevent its spread and protect themselves and their families from illness.

"At the end of the day, we simply want to provide people with the right information and get the right precautions in place so we can all help contain the spread of coronavirus."

Dr Unni and Dr Ameer has also been inviting patients and social media users to submit questions about coronavirus, with their concerns to be addressed via a series of educational online videos.

"We both became a doctors to help our community and one of the best ways we can do at the

moment is help alleviate their fears about coronavirus," Dr Ameer said.

Amtan Medical's coronavirus information stalls will be located at:

  • Norfolk Village, Ormeau
  • Reedy Creek Village, Reedy Creek
  • Pimpama Junction Shopping Centre, Pimpama
  • Pacific Pines Doctors, Pacific Pines
  • Oxenford Village, Oxenford
  • Pimpama City, Pimpama
  • Hope Island Marketplace, Hope Island
  • Ormeau Village, Ormeau

For more, visit www.amtanmedical.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airline calls for help as virus impacts industry

        premium_icon Airline calls for help as virus impacts industry

        News PAGE MP Kevin Hogan acknowledges the airline industry will suffer due to coronavirus.

        • 18th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        Water safe to swim in? We won’t know until summer

        premium_icon Water safe to swim in? We won’t know until summer

        News BALLINA Shire Council only carries out water testing during summer - and Cr Jeff...

        • 18th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        How coronavirus has impacted cinemas

        premium_icon How coronavirus has impacted cinemas

        News DESPITE some operational changes, local cinemas are still open.

        • 18th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        MardiGrass plans go up in smoke

        premium_icon MardiGrass plans go up in smoke

        Health Nimbin MardiGrass festival postponed due to threat of COVID-19