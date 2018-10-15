Menu
Login
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Politics

Coalition claws back support: Newspoll

by Perry Duffin
15th Oct 2018 6:12 AM

THE Coalition has clawed back ground on Labor, but still trail their political rivals, the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll, published in The Australian on Sunday night, shows Labor leads the Coalition 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis - up from the Government's low of 44 per cent following August's leadership spill.

Scott Morrison is the preferred prime minister over Labor's Bill Shorten, 45 per cent to 35 per cent, but Mr Shorten's result is an increase of two per cent.

The poll closely aligns to another Sunday survey by Fairfax-Ipsos, which put the Coalition on 45 per cent and Labor on 55 per cent in the two-party stakes.

Related Items

coalition editors picks pm politics prime minister scott morrison support

Top Stories

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather "OUR thoughts are with the family of this man and hope no one has to encounter this type of loss."

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    Local Partners