Coach’s thinly-veiled swipe at star

ONE is a five-eighth who appeared destined for NSW honours and played for his country last year.

The other has come in for criticism all season, being shifted from fullback to the halves, amid growing concerns over his defence and desire to continue playing the game.

But Anthony Seibold believes that there is not much to separate Roosters pivot Luke Keary and the under-fire Brisbane No. 6 Darius Boyd.

Boyd made just one single metre from his one run in the Broncos' victory over the Cowboys last week.

And it came on the back of growing criticism of the big-money Bronco's defence.

Still, his coach says that the player has become an easy target and took a swipe at the Roosters No. 6 to highlight what he believed was media bias against Boyd.

"For whatever reason he seems to be an easy target." said Seibold.

Luke Keary struggled to make an impact against the Raiders. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

"I had a look through the competition last weekend, there is an Australian No. 6 (Keary) playing for a team in Sydney who only made four metres last week and missed five tackles.

"Not one thing was said in the media about that.

"His team won and our team won.

"For whatever reason because Darius only had one run, he has been crucified all week from what I understand.

"I just think everyone needs to back off on Darius."

While Boyd has been a target for the fury of Broncos' fans and opposition attacks, Keary has been a standout in the Roosters' attack.

The Australian representative has 18 try assists and 13 linebreak assists across his 16-game season for the Roosters.

Boyd has partnered Jake Turpin, usually a hooker, in the Broncos' halves with Anthony Milford moving to fullback and Kodi Nikorima leaving for the Warriors.

But Seibold backed the mix-and-match pair to guide Brisbane into the finals.

"It's been really challenging for them. Essentially they had two sessions to make the change from their respective positions," he said.

"Ideally when you make a change like that you do it over the pre-season.

"But we have only lost one game out of the last six with them in the halves so I think most teams in the comp will take that."