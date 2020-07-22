Clues narrow down species of shark that grabbed boy

SCIENTISTS will assist authorities to determine the shark species that pulled a child from a boat in a horror attack off Tasmania's North West Coast, as fishing experts warn of recent shark sightings in state waters.

Ten-year-old Lucas Arnott received lacerations and cuts to his head, chest and arm last week when a shark leapt from deep sea waters near Stanley and pulled him from the 6m boat he was fishing in with his father and two others.

The shark swam away when the boy's father jumped in the water to save his son.

Investigations into the incident are still continuing this week after family members of the fishers denied reports they were cleaning fish when the shark attack.

A Tasmanian Health department spokesman on Tuesday said the boy had been discharged from the Launceston General Hospital.

The boy's grandfather David Arnott said the child's life vest along with boat photos had been sent to the CSIRO which he hoped would reveal "answers".

A CSIRO spokesman said scientists were "assisting authorities regarding the incident and will not make comments under that arrangement".

"CSIRO will not be conducting our own investigations in relation to the incident, as this is not our role," the spokesman said.

It comes as Tasmanian fishing experts warn of the presence of great white sharks off Tasmania's northern coast line.

Tasmanian shark researcher Chris Black said great white sharks do not live in Tasmanian waters but "pass by" year-round.

CSIRO research shows there are an estimated 750-1200 adult Great White sharks in eastern Australian coastal waters.

Stuart Blackwell of Scenic Fishing Charters said he had a close encounter with a Great White shark while swimming near Mt William National Park in the state's northeast last November.

"It was my first swim of the dive season and I looked up and saw a white shark swimming over me," he said.

"It put fear inside of me, especially being alone. I've seen plenty of Mako sharks over the years but it was the first time I'd seen a Great White."

Experienced Tasmanian fisher and Fishtas.com owner Carl Hyland said he had seen about a dozen White Pointers in Tasmanian waters over a 40-year fishing career.

He said fishermen in the state's North West had made numerous reports of a six-metre Great White sighting near Montagu Island.

"Some of the locals have given it the name Montagu," he said.

"There is no conclusive proof to say sharks like this hang around but from I've seen, I think they do."

