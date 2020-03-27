CLOSED: State camping grounds, holiday parks shut down

THOSE planning on camping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will have to reconsider their plans as many camping options are closing.

Reflections Holiday Parks will be restricting access to their 37 holiday parks from midnight Friday in line with the NSW Government's announcement to close caravan parks and camping grounds.

Caravan parks and camping grounds must not be open to members of the public except for:

• Permanent residents and park workers whose home is in the park can stay

• Permanent residents' visitors will be allowed with some restrictions

• Travellers already in the park with no other permanent residence will be allowed to stay

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said park teams were working around the clock to ensure compliance with government and industry direction.

"Nothing is more important than beating this virus and keeping people safe," Mr Edmonds said.

For more information about Reflections Holiday Parks restrictions, visit www.reflectionsholidayparks.com.au.

Meanwhile, camping and picnic areas in NSW State Forests are now closed as part of the public health precaution.

Forestry Corporation's tourism and partnerships manager, Louise Faulkner, said this move followed the government directive.

"State Forests are popular tourism destinations but, unfortunately, right now with the COVID-19 situation, groups of people congregating and using shared facilities is not possible," Ms Faulkner said.

"Visitor areas including camping areas, picnic areas and public toilets in State Forests are closed until further notice.

"People currently in these areas are asked to move on and we ask anyone planning on heading to a State Forest for camping and picnicking to change their plans.

"This applies to all State Forests in NSW including native forests and pine plantations.

"Walking tracks in State Forests can still be accessed for exercise although it is important that people practice social distancing of 1.5m between individuals as per the public health advice.

"We understand this decision will be disappointing for those who love to use our State Forests, especially over the Easter break.

"However, this year it is simply not possible.

"The government's advice is to avoid all unnecessary travel and so camping and picnicking in State Forests is off the cards for the time being."

Further information is on the website at www.forestrycorporation.com.au.