Menu
Login
Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons
Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons Jarrard Potter
Breaking

UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

Jenna Thompson
Jarrard Potter
by and
26th Nov 2018 1:21 PM

UPDATE 2.15PM

The driver of the truck has been taken to Grafton Base Hospital with non-serious injuries. 

Centenary Drive is still closed, however, the Pacific Highway is open to traffic. 

 

UPDATE

The truck breakdown has now been resolved, while the truck crash continues with emergency services in attendance. 


It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

 

EARLIER

LIVE Traffic NSW is this afternoon reporting two truck incidents on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton.

The first is a truck breakdown near Clarenza which has closed one of two southbound lanes while the second, a few kilometres north believed to be at the Centenary Drive intersection, a truck has crashed, closing both lanes of the Pacific Highway.

Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons
Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons Live Traffic NSW

More information to come

crash editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners