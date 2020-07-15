Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Climbing wall.
Climbing wall.
News

Climb your way into successful business networking

Javier Encalada
15th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Business After Hours events this month and this allow entrepreneurs to literally climb up the wall.

ENV Solutions and Lennox Smokin Barrel will host and cater for the event.

The team at ENV Solutions will show off their newly opened office at River St, repurposed from a brake and exhaust workshop to an innovation hub for their team of environmental engineers and scientists.

Visitors will be able to admire their new climbing wall.

“Join us for an celebration of this milestone … and don’t forget your climbing shoes!” the invite reads.

“Enjoy the smokin flavours of Lennox Smokin Barrel, and wash it down with a brew from Seven Mile Brewery.”

The chamber held its 2020 annual general meeting at the Ballina RSL Club last month.

The new board is formed by president Glenn Costello (DAISI Services), Mark Turner (Revolution Advisors), Michael Lamantia (River Walk Dental), Steve Worley (Ballina Camera Shop), Kate Kempshall (CEO North Coast Community College and President Alstonville Chamber), Belinda Dunn (Inner Beauty Lennox Head) and Sue Meehan.

Mr Costello said throughout 2019 the chamber had supported the business community through information, educating, networking and events, including the business awards, and hoped to “continue on through 2020 and 2021 with a number of changes that are needed with the COVID-19 restrictions”.

“The Ballina Chamber has some other interesting events that we will be doing but we need to make sure that we continue to go forward with our recovery and information will be advised soon.”

  • Business After Hours will be held at 313 River Street, Ballina, on Friday, July 24, from 5.30pm. Entry costs $10 for members and $20 for general public.
ballina ballina chamber of commerce northern rivers business whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman's safety

        premium_icon 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman's safety

        News Police fear for Thea Liddle's safety, but would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her. WATCH THE VIDEO

        From Kyogle with love: Rare mystery token found

        premium_icon From Kyogle with love: Rare mystery token found

        News Mission to find the owner of this historic love token

        ‘We hadn’t realised how tough apprentices were doing it’

        premium_icon ‘We hadn’t realised how tough apprentices were doing it’

        News BUSINESS leaders are calling for “urgent” help to keep young people in training and...

        Fashion icon to open exclusive tattoo studio at Byron

        premium_icon Fashion icon to open exclusive tattoo studio at Byron

        Business A renowned tattoo artist is involved with the new studio