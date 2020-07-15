Climb your way into successful business networking

BALLINA Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Business After Hours events this month and this allow entrepreneurs to literally climb up the wall.

ENV Solutions and Lennox Smokin Barrel will host and cater for the event.

The team at ENV Solutions will show off their newly opened office at River St, repurposed from a brake and exhaust workshop to an innovation hub for their team of environmental engineers and scientists.

Visitors will be able to admire their new climbing wall.

“Join us for an celebration of this milestone … and don’t forget your climbing shoes!” the invite reads.

“Enjoy the smokin flavours of Lennox Smokin Barrel, and wash it down with a brew from Seven Mile Brewery.”

The chamber held its 2020 annual general meeting at the Ballina RSL Club last month.

The new board is formed by president Glenn Costello (DAISI Services), Mark Turner (Revolution Advisors), Michael Lamantia (River Walk Dental), Steve Worley (Ballina Camera Shop), Kate Kempshall (CEO North Coast Community College and President Alstonville Chamber), Belinda Dunn (Inner Beauty Lennox Head) and Sue Meehan.

Mr Costello said throughout 2019 the chamber had supported the business community through information, educating, networking and events, including the business awards, and hoped to “continue on through 2020 and 2021 with a number of changes that are needed with the COVID-19 restrictions”.

“The Ballina Chamber has some other interesting events that we will be doing but we need to make sure that we continue to go forward with our recovery and information will be advised soon.”