Clerical skills in high demand on North Coast

FINDINGS: The Regional Australia Institute report shows clerical and administrative jobs are in the highest demand on the NSW North Coast.

IF YOU are looking for a job in northern NSW, clerical and administrative work is the way to go.

A new report released by the Regional Australia Institute has highlighted the number of job vacancies in the NSW North Coast during October, including which positions were in the highest demand.

Regional Australia Institute co-CEO Dr Kim Houghton said new figures show there were more than 12,800 jobs advertised in October in regional NSW – and one in four are professional roles.

“Across the nine areas in regional NSW, there were more than 3630 professional jobs on offer. These roles include doctors, nurses, finance workers, human resource managers, engineers, educational professionals, and sales and marketing managers,” Dr Houghton said.

“Despite the fact that many areas in NSW are enduring the worst drought in history, these new figures show there are still some fantastic work prospects.”

For the North Coast, a data area which includes the Northern Rivers, Coffs Coast and the Tweed and Clarence Valleys, there were 2,227 advertised positions during October.

Clerical and administrative workers, such as clerical assistants and receptionists, were in the highest demand with 188 advertised positions.

Medical practitioners and nurses were next highest on the list with 159 vacancies, while community and personal service workers, which includes carers and aides, had 147 openings.

Sales assistants and salespersons had 140 positions, while there were 114 vacancies for specialised health, diagnostic and therapy professionals.

With such a flourishing restaurant, bar and cafe industry in the region, there were 106 jobs for hospitality workers, and 99 positions for ‘food trade’ workers, a role which often involves routine food preparation, cleaning and storage tasks.

Lower down the list, there were 96 jobs for ‘other labourers’, such as odd jobs, 92 positions for legal, social and welfare professionals.

There were 76 advertised positions for managers in the hospitality, retail and service industries.

There were 66 vacancies for cleaners and laundry workers and 58 numerical clerks, which includes jobs such as accountants.