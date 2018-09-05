City nominated for smart network, the Internet of Things

IPSWICH continues to be recognised as one of Australia's leading smart cities after being shortlisted for the top prize at the inaugural Australian Smart Cities Awards.

The awards, to be held as part of Australia's first Smart Cities Week from October 29-31, recognises and rewards leadership, celebrates best practice and stimulates action to advance the smart cities movement.

Ipswich was one of five cities named as finalists for the Leadership City award, alongside Brisbane, Adelaide, Sunshine Coast and Canterbury-Bankstown.

Ipswich is building a network for smart infrastructure and the Internet of Things.

Using Australian-first technology, the city has built a 100sq km Internet of Things network to support sensor-based data gathering, video analytics, safety and security.

Ipswich has also partnered with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to run Australia's largest co-operative intelligent transport system program.

Allan Mills from Deloitte, which with Telstra has partnered with the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand for the awards, congratulated the finalists.

"While smart cities earlier focused on connecting infrastructure for better insights, the spotlight is slowly shifting to better-engaging governments, citizens and businesses with the goal of providing improved city services and a higher quality of life," he said.

"Smart Cities Week is an opportunity to celebrate the progress to date and look towards the future of what comes next."