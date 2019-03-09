Menu
Login
The smoke promises to stick around.
The smoke promises to stick around.
Weather

Why smoke is set to linger in Melbourne

by Alanah Frost
9th Mar 2019 6:38 PM

Melbourne has been blanketed in a smoky haze this afternoon, as winds from bushfires burning in the state's east have hit the city.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said the easterly winds overnight and this morning pushed the smoke into the Melbourne area.

"It's trapped under what we call a temperature in inversion - trapping the smoke in a layer that is pretty concentrated, which is why we're seeing it this afternoon," he said.

"Overnight the winds are pretty quiet so the smoke will hang around."

But Melburnians can expect clearer skies on Sunday with the wind predicted to change.

"Tomorrow winds are expected to be from the west or south west, blowing in some cleaner air from western Victoria."

"And the smoke will then be pushed to the east."

A number of bushfires continue to burn in the state's east after they ignited last week.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
bushfires melbourne smoke

Top Stories

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Officers were left shocked with the positive reading of a 37-year-old man.

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident