Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Actress Yifei Liu is Disney's new version of Mulan. Photo: Jasin Boland
Actress Yifei Liu is Disney's new version of Mulan. Photo: Jasin Boland
News

Cinemas ready to reopen their doors

Javier Encalada
26th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CINEMAS have confirmed they will be reopening their doors next week.

Ballina Fair Cinemas announced yesterday it will be reopening on July 2.

“We are excited to announce that we will be opening up again from Thursday July 2 (limited opening hours to start),” the social media post said.

“We are working hard to organise a program for all age groups and will post a program soon as we finalise the movies.”

Cinemas are trying to figure out what films to screen, given that US production and distribution companies are not supplying many films worldwide.

Some of the films that were due to screen back in April and may have now been delayed for the final quarter of the year, with Disney’s live action film Mulan set to open in July, Trolls 2 in September, Wonder Woman 1984 in October, 007 No Time To Die in November and Military Wives, which was already released in March, to be re-released on December.

In Lismore, Event Cinemas also confirmed it will also reopen on July 2, with tickets going on sale soon.

Cinebuzz members can save 50 per cent on all full price adult tickets across every movie experience, all-day.

Some of the new films pre-announced by BCC Lismore are Love Sarah and David Copperfield on July 2, The Broken Hearts Gallery and The King of Staten Island for July 16, and Disney’s Mulan on July 23.

In Byron Bay, although the cinema is reopening on July 2, Palace Cinemas have now tickets and choc tops on sale.

The Byron cinema is offering Connoisseur choc-tops for $2 from every Palace Cinema location nationally in the week leading to the reopening, on now and until July 1, takeaway only.

They will also be offering members of their Movie Club access to purchase eTicket bundles, with five eTickets for $40.

Read more:

More Stories

ballina fair cinemas bcc lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Psychiatrical test needed for armed robber before sentencing

        premium_icon Psychiatrical test needed for armed robber before sentencing

        News A BALLINA man who pleaded guilty to possessing a replica pistol will need to undergo psychiatric assessment before sentencing.

        Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

        premium_icon Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

        News THE scholarship means $5000 per year for three years for a resident studying in the...

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        premium_icon Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...