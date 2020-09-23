Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

THE 21st Italian Film Festival has confirmed its full program of films to screen in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Byron Bay at reduced capacity

The festival will open with a new live-action version of the classic fairy tale Pinnocchio. From the director of Gomorrah and Dogman, Matteo Garrone, the film is an enthralling

gothic fantasy starring Roberto Benigni (Life is Beautiful) as the woodcutter Geppetto.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the world’s greatest film composers, the late Ennio Morricone, the Festival will close with Giuseppe Tornatore’s Malena, starring Monica Bellucci (The Matrix).

Pierfrancesco Favino, Maria Fernanda Candido, Fabrizio Ferracane and Luigi Lo Cascio star in the Italian drama The Traitor.

The centrepiece selection for the 2020 program is Marco Bellocchio’s multi award-winning crime drama The Traitor (Il traditore), which was the big winner at Italy’s 65th David di Donatello Awards – the country’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The absorbing film sees Pierfrancesco Favino deliver a powerhouse performance as Tommaso

Buscetta, a Sicilian Mafia boss-turned-police informer.

The program also includes of two films for the whole family.

For kids 15 and older, My Brother Chases Dinosaurs (Mio fratello rincorre i dinosauri) was inspired by a true story. This is a joyous and poignant film about the fear of being judged.

Serena Rossi and Giampaolo Morelli star in the Italian comedy 7 Hours To Win Your Heart.

Another highlight is 7 Hours to Win your Heart, (7 ore per farti innamorare,) about a desperate journalist who enlists the aid of a seduction expert to regain his ex-girlfriend in a hilarious Neapolitan romantic comedy, starring Giampaolo Morelli and Serena Rossi.