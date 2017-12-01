Christmas carols: Where and when they are on

CAROLS: At Carols by the Sea 2014 in Byron Bay were Brylee Paskins, Allarah Paskins and Xion Jarvis.

MUSICALLY speaking, a carol has a very specific definition: "a song, characteristically of religious joy, associated with a given season, especially Christmas".

A carol is, in Modern English a festive song, generally religious but not necessarily connected with church worship, and often with a dance-like or popular character.

Today the carol is represented almost exclusively by the Christmas carol, the Advent carol, and to a much lesser extent by the Easter carol; however, despite their present association with religion, this has not always been the case.

Still, many traditional Christmas carols are deeply religious, mainly focusing on the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus.

What is your favourite Christmas Carol?

You'll probably hear a selection of the most popular ones at one of the events listen below:

Byron Shire

Byron Bay: Presented by the combined churches of Byron Bay, the Carols By the Sea will be directed by award-wining jazz and gospel music artist Sharny Russell. The show commences at 6.30pm on Friday, December 8 on the foreshore near the Surf Life Saving Club, Main Beach, and will feature Byron's iconic African djembe drumming, school choirs and, of course, an appearance by the man in the red suit, Santa Claus. Flameless candles will be for sale at the event.

Bangalow: Carols by the Creek on Friday, December 15, in the Bangalow Weir area. Time TBA.

Lismore LGA

Lismore: Lismore families are invited to celebrate Christmas spirit and community connection at the 2017 Shopbaby Carols in the Heart on Sunday, 10 December. Lismore City Council is also excited to announce this year's headline act will be popular Australian music group Justice Crew. The Justice Crew came to fame in 2010 on Australia's Got Talent and have since had two number one singles and several other chart hits while also touring the country widely and writing with some of the hottest names in music. Carols in the Heart will be held at Crozier Field in Lismore due to the current redevelopment of Oakes Oval. It is a free community celebration for families with children of all ages. Gates open at 4.30pm with entertainment from 5.30pm, which includes free face painting, a jumping castle, a visit from Santa, carol singing and fireworks.

Clunes: Clunes Carols at the Common on Sunday, December 17, from 5pm at the village common.

Dunoon: Christmas Party for the children at the Dunoon Sports Club, on Saturday, December 9, featuring jumping castle, face painting and games from 3.30pm. Featuring the pantomime The Gingerbread Man and the Hugebottoms by ReAct Circus from 5.30pm. Theer will be aa special visit afterwards with a gift for every child. Meals available from 6pm. For mor info please contact 6698 5444.

Richmond Valley Council:

Casino: Windara Carols by Fireworks on Saturday 9 December at Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Highway. Join the festivities at the Casino Showgrounds not by carols but by fireworks with a bouncy castle, delicious food and even a visit by Santa Claus! Contact Windara on (02) 6662 3857 for more information.

Evans Head: Evans Head Christmas Carols on Wednesday, December 13, at the Casino-Evans Head Surf Lifesaving Club, Evans Head. The Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre presents present this event. Bring along a chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of carols from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. There will be a barbecue, face painting and balloon twisting, glow candles, raffles and a big fireworks finale. Come along to meet Santa Clause and have a great night out. For more information call the Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre on 0417 178 967.

Coraki: The Coraki Events Group is inviting you to come along to the Coraki Christmas Carols by the River on Saturday 2 December. Starting from 3pm, and featuring singer Bee Anchor, Lesley Farrell plus other local musicians. Carols will be presented by the Coraki Public school and St Joseph's Primary School. There will be lots of family fun for everyone including a colouring in competition, jumping castles, face painting, food stalls and more by Coraki Events Group, supported by the Coraki Rural Transaction Centre.

Woodburn: Woodburn Carols by Candlelight on Saturday, December 9, at Riverside Park, Woodburn. From 7pm to 10pm with entertainment and carols by local schools and the community. It is expected that Santa will be coming too. For more information call Pam Bellingham on 0414 953 879.

Kyogle:

Kyogle: Kyogle Carols will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at the Kyogle Amphitheatre, Summerland Way. Time TBA.

Ballina Shire:

Ballina: Ballina Riverside Carols At Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday, December 10, from 6.30pm to 9pm. Featuring the Northcoast Elite All Star cheerleading team.

Lennox Head: Carols and other songs by Ed Bambach with Emily Vaughan n drums. Williams Reserve on Sunday, Dec 3. Wet weather: Lennox Community Centre. 5pm

Alstonville: Alstonville Christmas in the Park will feature Veronica Lovejoy and students singing. The event will be held on Friday, December 8, at Elizabeth Ann Brown Park from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Source: Local councils and Facebook.

