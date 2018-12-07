Menu
Login
Do you think the billboard is okay or should it be taken down? Picture: 7 News/Facebook
Do you think the billboard is okay or should it be taken down? Picture: 7 News/Facebook
Offbeat

Fury at un-Australian Christmas billboard

by Ally Foster
7th Dec 2018 6:59 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM

A BILLBOARD set up in Queensland is drawing a lot of attention, with the state's police chief calling for the "abhorrent" ad to be taken down.

The huge advertisement for Gunworld Australia was put up in Logan and has caused controversy by suggesting that people should give each other guns for Christmas.

It shows a hand gun wrapped up in Christmas paper, alongside a picture of Australia on a target board, with the words: "What's under your tree this year?"

While the sign is not illegal, it has still drawn ire from Police Commissioner Ian Stewart.

"The message that sends to me and to most people in the community would be quite abhorrent and against everything that's really good about Australia," he told ABC radio.

"I would like to see the billboard taken down."

Many people agreed with him, calling the ad "disgraceful".

"It's disgraceful! Last year there was a similar one up there! Terrible and should not be allowed," one social media user said.

"Take it down. We are not America and we have strict gun laws," another wrote.

But others didn't see a problem with it, pointing out it was still legal to own a gun.

"What's the problem? You can legally own a gun in Australia remember," one person said.

Another added: "It's a business trying to boost sales over Christmas. Who cares."

Do you think the billboard is okay or should it be taken down? Picture: 7 News/Facebook
Do you think the billboard is okay or should it be taken down? Picture: 7 News/Facebook
christmas billboard editors picks

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners