Chrissy’s extravagant wedding purchases

Christy Teigen bought five wedding dresses after feeling ‘guilty’ for trying them on. Picture: Supplied

Chrissy Teigen has admitted to making some extravagant wedding purchases.

Unfortunately for her, guilt is a powerful shopping motivator.

When the 34-year-old model and cookbook author married singer John Legend in 2013, she bought five weddings dresses out of "guilt" for trying them on.

The confession kicked off on social media when the loveable TV personality shared a tweet from a fan who tried one of her mushroom dishes.

"This was inspired by a trip to Barney's (rest in peace) where I ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn't pay for it and a stranger helped me," she said when sharing the post.

It prompted another fan to share a story of the time she first met the star.

"One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn't feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom," the fan wrote.

"I knew I loved you before but that solidified it."

Teigen responded: "Wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often."

She later shared a message from a friend, who was poking fun at her bridal shopping spree.

The friend wrote: "Sort of like that time you bought like 5 wedding dresses you knew you would never actually wear because you felt guilty about 'just trying on dresses' which is precisely the point of TRYING ON wedding dresses I love you."

Teigen shared the message on her Instagram story, along with the reply "THOSE WENT TO GREAT HOMES", implying she may have sold the dresses.

Teigen and Legend tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Italy in September 2013.

"We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after," Teigen told E! News.

The model wore three different dresses on her wedding day, all designed by the bridal queen.

Some criticised Teigen on Twitter, with one person calling her comments "tone deaf" and another writing: "This is one of those Rich People Tweets Chrissy."

Chrissy wore three different wedding dresses to her ceremony. Picture: Supplied

But others defended the TV personality, saying she can "spend her money how she wants".

The pair first met on the set of Legend's music video for Stereo in 2006, where Teigen starred as Legend's love interest.

"I walked into John's dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear," Teigen told Cosmopolitan in 2014. "I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug."

And the rest is history.