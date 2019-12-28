Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
News

Chopper rescues man after 3m fall through roof

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after falling three metres onto concrete last night.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called at 7.30pm on to Wooli to a reported person fallen 3 metres through a Perspex roof onto concrete.

The 47 year-old male patient was first attended to by ambulance paramedics, and suffered suspected head and spinal injuries in the fall

He was further stabilised with the assistance of the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before he was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

It has been a busy week for the hospital responding to various incidents within the Clarence Valley.

Last week, the chopper was called to the Nymboida River responding to reports of a 17 year-old female who had jumped from a bridge into the river injuring her back.

She was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and treatment

The chopper was called twice last week to Maclean Hospital transport patients for further treatment at Tweed Heads hospital, and once to Grafton to transport a 69-year-old man to Gold Coast University Hospital.

editors picks lismore base hospital westpac rescue chopper wooli camp quality
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        Breaking SEVEN people, including a baby, have been hurt in a four-car crash on the Pacific Highway near Wardell.

        Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        premium_icon Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        Horses The SKY 2 meeting means the club will have heavier support from the local trainers...

        The Ballina local who won $10,000 this Christmas

        premium_icon The Ballina local who won $10,000 this Christmas

        News Ballina local scored more than his brand-new D-Max with Frizelle Sunshine...

        Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        premium_icon Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        News ANYONE wanting to give some practical assistance to those who have suffered during...