Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Multiple children have been injured after an explosion, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.
Breaking

Chopper deployed after children injured in explosion

by SAM FLANAGAN
1st Jul 2020 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple children have been injured after an explosion in North Queensland, with a helicopter deployed to assist two patients in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were currently on scene at a location about 150km south of Hughenden after reports of an explosion.

It's believed a 12-year-old has abdomen injuries from shrapnel while a 15-year-old has suffered head injuries as a result of the explosion.

The source of the explosion is not known at this stage.

A helicopter from Townsville with a doctor on-board is believed to have been sent to assist with the two patients in a serious condition.

Originally published as Chopper deployed after multiple children injured in explosion

explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News THE first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on July 8.

        Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        premium_icon Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        News PAYMENT changes you need to know about if you plan on using the Burns Point Ferry...

        $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        premium_icon $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        News Converting waste materials into value-added goods

        Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        News ARE you a fan of 1980s films? This drive-in cinema is back with a weekend full of...