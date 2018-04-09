CHOPPER: Another busy month for rescue helicopter

Air crewman Jethro Lampe helps clean the chopper in preparation to mark the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Lismore celebrating 9000 missions.

Air crewman Jethro Lampe helps clean the chopper in preparation to mark the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Lismore celebrating 9000 missions. Marc Stapelberg

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IT has been another busy month for the Westpac Lifesave Rescue Chopper, with the service averages just under one callout a day during March.

Including training flights, search and recue and hospital transfers, the helicopter flew 29 missions during the month.

The helicopter service is gearing up for their annual Ballina to Byron Coastal CHarity Walk, and later this month, the annual Hell on Water Paddling sold-out event wil take place on the Clarence, helping to raise money for the service.

The list of missions flown are below:

01.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a 14 year old male with a medical condition from

Grafton Base hospital to Lady Cilento hospital.

IHT

02.03.2018

Primary response to a rural farm near casino where a 74 year old male had

been involved in a ute rollover. Prior to arrival on scene services were

deemed no longer required, aircraft returned to base.

PMY

03.03.2018

Tasked to Emerald Beach where a 16 year old female had fallen off a cliff

face. Medical crew were inserted on scene whilst aircraft landed on a

nearby headland. Patient was treated for multiple injuries and transported

to Coffs harbour hospital.

S&R

03.03.2018

Primary response to the Pacific Highway south of Wardell for a

Motorbike MVA. Prior to arrival on scene services no longer required.

Aircraft returned to base.

PMY

04.03.2018

Primary response to a MVA at Cudgen. A 24 year old female patient was

collected at Kingscliff ovals and taken to Gold Coast University hospital.

PMY

09.03.2018

Primary response to Broadwater where a car had collided with a truck.

Prior to arrival on scene services were no longer required aircraft returned

to base.

PMY

10.03.2018

Primary response to a rural property at Dundee where a 58 year old male

had been hit by a Vehicle at low speed. Patient was transported to

Lismore Base hospital in a stable condition.

PMY

Total Monthly

Missions: 29

13.03.2018

Primary response to the Sea Princess about 10nm off shore off Coffs

Harbour where a 72 year old female was suffering a medical condition.

Medical crew was winched on board & patient was winch extracted from

the ship and transferred to the Gold Coast University hospital.

PMY

15.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a 51 year old female with a medical condition

from Maclean hospital to Lismore Base hospital.

IHT

16.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a 38 year old male treatment post MVA from

Tenterfield hospital to Gold Coast University hospital.

IHT

18.03.2018

Primary response to Ballina where a car had impacted a tree and

residence. One 30 year old female was transported from the scene to Gold

Coast University hospital.

PMY

18.03.2018

Tasked to a water search for two adults and two children in the water at

Pottsville. All persons were pulled out of water prior to aircrafts arrival on

scene.

S&R

19.03.2018

Primary response to Casuarina Beach where two persons were in the

water. Prior to aircrafts arrival on scene the two swimmers were retrieved

by Surf jet ski and services were deemed not required.

S&R

(PMY)

20.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a 63 year old female patient suffering a medical

condition from Grafton Base hospital to Tweed hospital.

IHT

21.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a 65 year old male cardiac patient from

Tenterfield hospital to John Flynn hospital.

IHT

22.03.2018

Aircraft was tasked to an aircraft with a landing gear problem in Grafton.

Prior to arrival on scene aircraft in trouble landed safely and services were

no longer required.

S&R

22.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a male patient from the Grafton Base hospital to

the Gold Coast University hospital.

IHT

24.03.2018

Primary tasking to Nightcap National Park approx. 15km's north of

Lismore where a male bushwalker was in trouble. Mission was declined

due to bad weather prior to aircrafts take off

S&R

25.03.2018

Primary response to Stanumm where dirt bike rider had been involved in

an accident. The male patient was transported to Lismore Base hospital in

a stable condition.

PMY

26.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of an 84 year old male cardiac patient from Grafton

hospital to Gold Coast University hospital.

IHT

26.03.2018

Inter hospital transfer of a 3 year old female patient with a medical

condition to Gold Coast University hospital.

IHT

27.03.2018

Primary tasking to the Kyogle area where a male patient had been trapped

beneath a dozer that had rolled. Medical team were winch inserted on

scene. Services were deemed unrequired.

PMY

27.03.2018

Primary tasking to the Inverell shire to the scene of a motorcycle accident.

Prior to aircraft take off services not required.

PMY

28.03.2018

Primary response to a rural property in Rocky River where a 74 year old

patient was suffering chest pains. Patient was transported to the Lismore

Base hospital.

PMY

29.03.2018 Hospital Helipad test conducted at Tweed heads hospital helipad. (IHT)

30.03.2018

Tasked to Lennox Head where an adult female was reportedly in the

water. Once aircraft was overhead services were deemed not required and

aircraft returned to base.

S&R

31.03.2018

Primary response to Wategos beach Byron Bay where a female was

reportedly in difficulty. Services not required prior to aircraft take off as

female was located by local police.

S&R

31.03.2018

Primary response to a motorbike accident in Urbenville. A 51 year old

male was transported from the scene to the P.A hospital.

PMY

31.03.2018

Primary response to Guy Fawkes National park where a 53 year old

female bushwalker had been injured. Patient was transferred to Coffs

Harbour hospital.