CHOPPER: Another busy month for rescue helicopter

IT has been another busy month for the Westpac Lifesave Rescue Chopper, with the service averages just under one callout a day during March.
Including training flights, search and recue and hospital transfers, the helicopter flew 29 missions during the month.
The helicopter service is gearing up for their annual Ballina to Byron Coastal CHarity Walk, and later this month, the annual Hell on Water Paddling sold-out event wil take place on the Clarence, helping to raise money for the service.
The list of missions flown are below:
01.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a 14 year old male with a medical condition from
Grafton Base hospital to Lady Cilento hospital.
IHT
02.03.2018
Primary response to a rural farm near casino where a 74 year old male had
been involved in a ute rollover. Prior to arrival on scene services were
deemed no longer required, aircraft returned to base.
PMY
03.03.2018
Tasked to Emerald Beach where a 16 year old female had fallen off a cliff
face. Medical crew were inserted on scene whilst aircraft landed on a
nearby headland. Patient was treated for multiple injuries and transported
to Coffs harbour hospital.
S&R
03.03.2018
Primary response to the Pacific Highway south of Wardell for a
Motorbike MVA. Prior to arrival on scene services no longer required.
Aircraft returned to base.
PMY
04.03.2018
Primary response to a MVA at Cudgen. A 24 year old female patient was
collected at Kingscliff ovals and taken to Gold Coast University hospital.
PMY
09.03.2018
Primary response to Broadwater where a car had collided with a truck.
Prior to arrival on scene services were no longer required aircraft returned
to base.
PMY
10.03.2018
Primary response to a rural property at Dundee where a 58 year old male
had been hit by a Vehicle at low speed. Patient was transported to
Lismore Base hospital in a stable condition.
PMY
Total Monthly
Missions: 29
13.03.2018
Primary response to the Sea Princess about 10nm off shore off Coffs
Harbour where a 72 year old female was suffering a medical condition.
Medical crew was winched on board & patient was winch extracted from
the ship and transferred to the Gold Coast University hospital.
PMY
15.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a 51 year old female with a medical condition
from Maclean hospital to Lismore Base hospital.
IHT
16.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a 38 year old male treatment post MVA from
Tenterfield hospital to Gold Coast University hospital.
IHT
18.03.2018
Primary response to Ballina where a car had impacted a tree and
residence. One 30 year old female was transported from the scene to Gold
Coast University hospital.
PMY
18.03.2018
Tasked to a water search for two adults and two children in the water at
Pottsville. All persons were pulled out of water prior to aircrafts arrival on
scene.
S&R
19.03.2018
Primary response to Casuarina Beach where two persons were in the
water. Prior to aircrafts arrival on scene the two swimmers were retrieved
by Surf jet ski and services were deemed not required.
S&R
(PMY)
20.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a 63 year old female patient suffering a medical
condition from Grafton Base hospital to Tweed hospital.
IHT
21.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a 65 year old male cardiac patient from
Tenterfield hospital to John Flynn hospital.
IHT
22.03.2018
Aircraft was tasked to an aircraft with a landing gear problem in Grafton.
Prior to arrival on scene aircraft in trouble landed safely and services were
no longer required.
S&R
22.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a male patient from the Grafton Base hospital to
the Gold Coast University hospital.
IHT
24.03.2018
Primary tasking to Nightcap National Park approx. 15km's north of
Lismore where a male bushwalker was in trouble. Mission was declined
due to bad weather prior to aircrafts take off
S&R
25.03.2018
Primary response to Stanumm where dirt bike rider had been involved in
an accident. The male patient was transported to Lismore Base hospital in
a stable condition.
PMY
26.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of an 84 year old male cardiac patient from Grafton
hospital to Gold Coast University hospital.
IHT
26.03.2018
Inter hospital transfer of a 3 year old female patient with a medical
condition to Gold Coast University hospital.
IHT
27.03.2018
Primary tasking to the Kyogle area where a male patient had been trapped
beneath a dozer that had rolled. Medical team were winch inserted on
scene. Services were deemed unrequired.
PMY
27.03.2018
Primary tasking to the Inverell shire to the scene of a motorcycle accident.
Prior to aircraft take off services not required.
PMY
28.03.2018
Primary response to a rural property in Rocky River where a 74 year old
patient was suffering chest pains. Patient was transported to the Lismore
Base hospital.
PMY
29.03.2018 Hospital Helipad test conducted at Tweed heads hospital helipad. (IHT)
30.03.2018
Tasked to Lennox Head where an adult female was reportedly in the
water. Once aircraft was overhead services were deemed not required and
aircraft returned to base.
S&R
31.03.2018
Primary response to Wategos beach Byron Bay where a female was
reportedly in difficulty. Services not required prior to aircraft take off as
female was located by local police.
S&R
31.03.2018
Primary response to a motorbike accident in Urbenville. A 51 year old
male was transported from the scene to the P.A hospital.
PMY
31.03.2018
Primary response to Guy Fawkes National park where a 53 year old
female bushwalker had been injured. Patient was transferred to Coffs
Harbour hospital.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.