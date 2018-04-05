Menu
Login
News

Chinese thirst for Australian wine has tripled

Generic wine glasses clinking over rural sunset.
Generic wine glasses clinking over rural sunset. Contributed
Andrea Davy
by

THE Chinese can't get enough of Aussie wine.

That's the finding from a Colliers International report that indicated Chinese thirst for Australian wine has tripled since 2013/14, with the total value of wine exports expected to reach $595 million in 2016/17.

China continues to be the key growth market for wine exports, after the more established markets in the US and UK which are still the largest importers of Australian wine.

Colliers International Rural and Agribusiness Research and Forecast Report (March 2018) shows wine is Australia's fourth-largest agricultural commodity with a total export value of $2.64 billion, and a significant 12 per cent increase on last year.

The increased profitability of citrus enterprises, coupled with the lack of buying opportunities for purchasers has spiked demand for mature citrus orchards, with some notable transactions showing nearly 100 per cent increase in values in less than three years.

Colliers International Head of Rural and Agribusiness Rawdon Briggs and National Director Transaction Services Tim Altschwager agreed there was a "strong appetite for investment in Australian agriculture from farmers and agribusinesses, as well as investors”.

"We haven't seen this level of activity in 10 years - some properties have seen nearly 100 inquries in recent weeks,” Mr Briggs said.

Topics:  china colliers international wine and food wine exports

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

HERE is the full list of who can get them (and some who cannot) and details on how to secure those tickets.

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Local Partners