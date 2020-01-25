Menu
A Victorian case of the potentially deadly coronavirus has been confirmed.
Breaking

Australian case of coronavirus confirmed

by Tom Minear and Rebekah Cavanagh
25th Jan 2020 12:01 PM

A case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria.

The Sunday Herald Sun has learned the person returned to Melbourne from Wuhan in China last week.

The State Government will make the announcement today.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus China has quickly spread to other parts of the world.

Seven other Australians are under investigation for the virus including five in NSW.

 

 

The death toll continues to rise in China, with 41 confirmed deaths and more than 850 people infected.

Construction on a special 1000-bed hospital is underway in Wuhan as the city struggles to cope with the number of infected patients in the city.

Authorities in China have put 14 cities in lockdown, closed parts of the Great Wall of China and Disneyland in Shanghai.

 

Work is underway in Wuhan to construct a 1000-bed hospital by February 3 to cope with the surge of coronavirus patients in the city. Picture: Getty
Work is underway in Wuhan to construct a 1000-bed hospital by February 3 to cope with the surge of coronavirus patients in the city. Picture: Getty

 

 


 

 

 

