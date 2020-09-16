Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

MENTIONED IN COURT: Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, have been mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court charged with the alleged murder and torture of Kaydence Mills. Picture: Contributed

MENTIONED IN COURT: Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, have been mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court charged with the alleged murder and torture of Kaydence Mills. Picture: Contributed

TWO people charged with the torture and murder of Chinchilla toddler Kaydence Mills may be waiting until next year for their trial.

Tane Saul Desatge, 40, and Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, have both been charged with murder, torture and corpse interference after they allegedly killed Dawitta's Daughter Kaydence.

Kaydence had been missing for three years before police began a forensic investigation at a Chinchilla address in March, with her remains being found at the Chinchilla Weir.

A relative stated detectives escalated their investigation in September 2019 when Kaydence's sister notified a school counsellor in Mackay about her disappearance.

Both defendants were not in court but were represented by solicitor Jessica Hine in person and defence lawyer Kyla Maurice by phone.

Ms Maurice, representing Dawita, addressed the court and asked what the status was in respect to the brief of evidence, requesting an adjournment until November 10.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the charges were relatively new, and given the nature of the charges and what's involved in the brief of evidence, it would take time to complete the brief.

"They were first mentioned in March this year, so there's only really been six months that the matter has been before the court," she said.

"It's a detailed matter that involves a lot of forensic analysis and expert statements.

"A large amount of material was provided on hard drives back on August 4.

"I don't really have a time frame for that other material."

Ms Maurice accepted snr const Tahana's submission, and stated she would be satisfied with keeping the adjournment date until November, even if the brief is not received by then.

Magistrate Roger Stark adjourned the matter until November 10 for a committal mention, with both defendant's remanded in custody until then.

Their appearance won't be required for the next mention.