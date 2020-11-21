Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

China’s latest attack on Australia

by Shae McDonald
21st Nov 2020 10:33 AM

 

China has taken another swing at Australia, this time over its ties with North America.

Tabloid newspaper the Global Times has published an editorial piece titled "If Australia wants to remain Australia, it must tell the US".

The publication hit back after comments made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this week that the country's democracy was not up for trade.

"For most Chinese people, Australia is no longer the original Australia, but has become a vassal of the US in recent years," it claimed.

 

The article then went onto quote anonymous readers.

"Australia looks only to the US and bites where the US points," one said.

The Global Times pointed to Mr Morrison's visit to Japan this week and his signing of a defence agreement of expanding Washington's influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Australian politicians seem not to understand what national interests are, and view values as a pale excuse to follow the US," it wrote.

An editorial by Chinese-run newspaper the Global Times has accused Australia of being too close to the US.
An editorial by Chinese-run newspaper the Global Times has accused Australia of being too close to the US.

"They are entangled as they repeat empty slogans on the one hand while worrying about their country's trade prospects on the other.

"Australia needs to have independent diplomatic thinking.

"But Australia is doing just the opposite.

"What makes Australia not behave like itself is the US, not any other country.

"If Morrison wants his country to remain Australia, he should have said so to the US."

Originally published as China's latest attack on Australia

More Stories

Show More
australia business cina economy politics trade

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        News QUEENSLAND shut its border to areas of the Northern Rivers for several months.

        LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Premium Content LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Entertainment Busking has been absent from the streets since March

        MIRACULOUS: Man’s lost wallet found on beach 25 years on

        Premium Content MIRACULOUS: Man’s lost wallet found on beach 25 years on

        News Man stunned to have wallet returned decades later

        MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

        Premium Content MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

        News Police have begun an investigation into the suspicious death