Chilling threats: Chinese trolls launch vile Mack attack

GWANGJU, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 21: (L-R Silver medalist Mack Horton of Australia and gold medalist Sun Yang of China competes in the *** on day one of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 21, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Sun Yang's crazed fans have wasted no time venting their anger at Mack Horton after the disgraced Chinese swimmer was handed a career-ending eight year ban.

Horton graciously decided not to stick the knife in after his arch rival was booted out of the sport for his second doping offence, saying his unwavering stance against doping was never against an individual or a country.

But Sun's fanatical supporters are blaming the Aussie star for their idol's downfall, posting disgusting threats against him and his family on social media pages.

Thousands of Chinese trolls have attacked Horton on social media.

"I hope the photo on your id card will be your family photo in a few days," one chilling tweet said.

Another said: "I am glad to hear that your mother just died".

Yet another frightening warning said: "You should take care of your mum", while another chimed in with: "Your mother is absent forever."

The vile attacks on Horton were relentless and blatantly racist, with one person saying he "looks like an ape" and another posting: "White pigs keep losing even they're taking drugs 24/7. I'm just so sad for u guys that the court can help you ban Sun but can never teach you how to win in the swimming pool. Trash is trash Lmao."

😁you should take care of your mum😁 — NicholasZhaoSi (@NicholasZhaoS13) February 29, 2020

White pigs keep losing even they’re taking drugs 24/7. I’m just so sad for u guys that the court can help you ban Sun but can never teach you how to win in the swimming pool. Trash is trash Lmao — 刘哲 (@HINI823) February 29, 2020

Another troll said Horton could not beat Sun in a race so should rinse his mouth with the Chinese swimmer's backwash: "YOU DESERVE ONLY SUN YANG'S FOOT WASH"

Many of the death threats were written in Chinese and nothing was taboo for the vicious trolls, who even crass swipes at the deadly bushfires that took place in Australia over the summer and threats to harm the Australian economy.

Mack Horton arrived back in Melbourne on Saturday. Picture: Rob Leeson

"I think all Australian are loser, It is just a small country, A mountain fire can burn for four months, garbage country, garbage government! I also think after this international thing Chinese people will never buy Australian product," one tweet said.

Pooh emojis were about the mildest thing Horton's nutty critics posted, with plenty of Chinese attacking Australia's handling of the Shayna Jack doping scandal as a case of double standards.

"He said nothing about Shayna Jack. Seems like he only cares about drug cheats if they're beating him," one tweet said.

The relentless stream of vitriol.

Another said: "Your Austrilian female monkey ShaynaJack is guilty by taking illegle drugs. It's distinct."

Horton's not only copping it from Chinese trolls, but he's also been hit in the hip pocket as The Sunday Telegraph exclusively revealed last year when he missed out on a monster sponsorship opportunity with Coca-Cola.

Horton was short-listed to be one of the ambassadors for the US fizzy drinks maker's global marketing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

As an Olympic gold medallist who has been universally hailed as a hero in the fight for clean sport, Horton was considered a perfect choice for Coca-Cola's uplifting marketing campaigns.

But the talks went flat shortly after his protests against Sun at last year's world titles and the ambassador role, understood to be worth six-figures, was instead awarded to Australian wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, though Coca-Cola maintains Horton's stance was not the reason.