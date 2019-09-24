Menu
Login
News

Chilling footage of girl rescued under train

by Shireen Khalil
24th Sep 2019 11:13 AM

 

Chilling footage shows the heroic moment two New York passengers jumped onto train tracks to save a little girl's life.

The dramatic rescue unfolded on Monday at Kingsbridge Road station where two men tried to pull the five-year-old girl from underneath a stationary train.

Horrified onlookers can be heard screaming as one man lays on his stomach encouraging the girl, who was wearing a pink backpack, to slowly crawl towards him.

 

Two commuters can be seen trying to grab the little girl from underneath the New York subway train. Picture: Supplied
Two commuters can be seen trying to grab the little girl from underneath the New York subway train. Picture: Supplied

In the footage, a woman can be heard crying as she says, "Little by little my love."

Another man wearing a yellow jumper then leaps onto the track to help the man rescue the terrified girl.

The man wearing a white T-shirt then grabs the girl and hands her to a woman up on the platform.

Police said the two good Samaritans were taken to St Barnabas Hospital for treatment, while the young girl was rushed to New York's Jacobi Medical Centre with minor injuries.

 

The five-year-old suffered minor injuries. Picture: Supplied
The five-year-old suffered minor injuries. Picture: Supplied

 

It is understood the girl's father, a 45-year-old man, committed suicide at the station.

Witness Jennifer Hub, 40, told the New York Post the little girl was "small enough she could roll because she only has a few abrasions on her forehead and arm".

She said it "hurt her as a mother" to witness the horrifying incident.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0.

The man hands the girl to passengers on the platform. Picture: Supplied
The man hands the girl to passengers on the platform. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

rescue train accident trapped person

Top Stories

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News AREAS of the Northern Rivers are heading into high fire danger periods in the coming days, so what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru