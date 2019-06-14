Menu
Environment

Chile's coast hit by powerful earthquake

14th Jun 2019 12:01 PM

A powerful magnitude-6.5 earthquake has shaken Chile's Pacific coast but there have been no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:19 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 79.9 kilometres west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake was centred under the ocean and no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world.

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

