Children’s book provides lifesaving inspiration

Townsville children's author Chelsea Smith has published an online activity book to help kids understand coronavirus. Pictured with husband Zafar and kids Zorion 11, Zavien 9 and Coralie 5

A Townsville children's book author has released an inspirational story to help kids understand the new world they live in.

What is Coronavirus helps children understand COVID-19 and how they can make a difference in stopping the spread of the virus.

Chelsea Lee Smith said she wrote the 20-page colouring-in activity book to help parents explain the health crisis.

"In this uncertain time, children might be hearing a lot of conflicting information about coronavirus and be confused about the new realities they are being faced with," she said.

"Some of the changes and feelings associated with these changes can be very hard to understand and explain."

The first part of the book shares some "do" and "don't" type information regarding hygiene and distancing while the second part addresses feelings and getting sick.

The third part talks about what people can do to contribute to make the situation easier.

Parents also have the option to download a Revised Version if they chose to address death more directly with their children.

Ms Smith said she thoroughly researched the topic before publishing the activity book.

"Once I wrote the book I asked more than 20 mothers from China, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia to look over the book and give feedback," she said.

"Based on our different experiences with coronavirus so far, we tried to make the booklet as usable as possible considering differences of situation and culture."

The book has been translated into 12 other languages and was illustrated by the English illustrator, Kertu Kelem.

Ms Smith said the book had been important tool for her as a mother.

"Having an interactive resource has helped my kids understand what was going on ... I've gotten a really positive response from families and teachers so far," she said.

What is Coronavirus is available to download here in A4 and letter size.

Originally published as Children's book provides lifesaving inspiration